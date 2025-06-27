Kyiv Zoo creates "bird paradise" for waterfowl species

A new aviary – a large bird enclosure – has been opened at the Kyiv Zoo. It houses wetland inhabitants: the spoonbill, the sacred ibis, the black stork, and the crowned crane. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

As noted by the Kyiv City State Administration, the new habitat is located among live bushes, green grass, and tree trunks, covering an area of ​​over 260 sq. m.

It has everything necessary for the birds' comfort, including:

several types of soil;

2 pools with fountains;

convenient feeders;

waterers.

“The feathered creatures outdoors enjoy taking sun and water baths, communicating in groups, and feasting on healthy bird treats,” the Kyiv City State Administration stated.

The new aviary can be seen in the Lower Park of KyivZoo. Stay on the territory is until 18:30.

Kyiv Zoo ticket offices work:

on Monday – from 12:00 to 17:00;

from Tuesday to Sunday – from 10:00 to 17:00.

