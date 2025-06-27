Kyiv Zoo creates "bird paradise" for waterfowl species

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 4518 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 13738 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 17358 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:20 AM • 21539 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30
09:07 AM • 22240 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 173595 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 128936 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 106525 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 121927 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 249066 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.2m/s
38%
750mm
Popular news
Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 2022June 27, 02:54 AM • 69292 views
Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJune 27, 04:26 AM • 17480 views
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to Ukraine06:13 AM • 38122 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov06:15 AM • 35260 views
Explosions heard in Dnipro after ballistic missile warning08:04 AM • 6118 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 173595 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 124819 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 249066 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 237760 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 165192 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game10:28 AM • 5892 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 82792 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 114939 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 86615 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 93165 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

Kyiv Zoo creates "bird paradise" for waterfowl species

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Kyiv Zoo has opened a new aviary spanning over 260 sq. m for wetland inhabitants: spoonbills, sacred ibises, black storks, and crowned cranes. The new enclosure has all amenities, including soil, pools with fountains, feeders, and drinkers.

Kyiv Zoo creates "bird paradise" for waterfowl species

A new aviary – a large bird enclosure – has been opened at the Kyiv Zoo. It houses wetland inhabitants: the spoonbill, the sacred ibis, the black stork, and the crowned crane. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

As noted by the Kyiv City State Administration, the new habitat is located among live bushes, green grass, and tree trunks, covering an area of ​​over 260 sq. m.

It has everything necessary for the birds' comfort, including:

  • several types of soil;
    • 2 pools with fountains;
      • convenient feeders;
        • waterers.

          “The feathered creatures outdoors enjoy taking sun and water baths, communicating in groups, and feasting on healthy bird treats,”

          the Kyiv City State Administration stated.

          The new aviary can be seen in the Lower Park of KyivZoo. Stay on the territory is until 18:30.

          Kyiv Zoo ticket offices work:

          • on Monday – from 12:00 to 17:00;
            • from Tuesday to Sunday – from 10:00 to 17:00.

              To recall,

              Earlier, UNN reported that twenty pink flamingos at the Kyiv Zoo moved closer to the greenery.

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              SocietyKyiv
              Kyiv City State Administration
              Kyiv
              Tesla
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              S&P 500
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Brent Oil
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gold
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gas TTF
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9