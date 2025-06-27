Kyiv Zoo creates "bird paradise" for waterfowl species
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv Zoo has opened a new aviary spanning over 260 sq. m for wetland inhabitants: spoonbills, sacred ibises, black storks, and crowned cranes. The new enclosure has all amenities, including soil, pools with fountains, feeders, and drinkers.
A new aviary – a large bird enclosure – has been opened at the Kyiv Zoo. It houses wetland inhabitants: the spoonbill, the sacred ibis, the black stork, and the crowned crane. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.
Details
As noted by the Kyiv City State Administration, the new habitat is located among live bushes, green grass, and tree trunks, covering an area of over 260 sq. m.
It has everything necessary for the birds' comfort, including:
- several types of soil;
- 2 pools with fountains;
- convenient feeders;
- waterers.
“The feathered creatures outdoors enjoy taking sun and water baths, communicating in groups, and feasting on healthy bird treats,”
The new aviary can be seen in the Lower Park of KyivZoo. Stay on the territory is until 18:30.
Kyiv Zoo ticket offices work:
- on Monday – from 12:00 to 17:00;
- from Tuesday to Sunday – from 10:00 to 17:00.
To recall,
Earlier, UNN reported that twenty pink flamingos at the Kyiv Zoo moved closer to the greenery.