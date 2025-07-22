Kyiv University of Culture – Leader of the "Best Art Universities of Ukraine" Ranking

The University of Culture ranks first for the fifth consecutive year in the Osvita.ua ranking

Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts has once again confirmed its status as a leader among Ukrainian art universities, topping the consolidated ranking of higher education institutions for 2025, presented by the information resource "Osvita.ua." This is the fifth consecutive year that the University of Culture has held the leading position, demonstrating the highest level of educational services and significant achievements in scientific and creative activities.

Over the previous four years (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024), Kyiv University of Culture consistently topped the ranking of the best art higher education institutions. This long-standing leadership is a clear testament to the consistently high quality of education, an innovative approach to learning, and the university's significant contribution to the development of Ukrainian culture and art. The latest recognition in the 2025 ranking emphasizes the university's continuous pursuit of excellence and its ability to train highly qualified specialists who are true masters of their craft.

Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts is an innovative creative space for young people. It is here that academic foundations and practical experience are combined: students participate in large-scale cultural projects, learn in a real show business and media environment, and the lecturers are those who create Ukrainian culture every day.

Its graduates are well-known directors, actors, TV presenters, reporters, sound engineers, photographers, producers, TV and radio journalists, choreographers, designers, event managers, musicians, vocalists, folklorists, and creative top managers.

The University of Culture has created an environment where talent is enhanced by technology, creativity takes shape, and personality reveals its true potential. The university purposefully demonstrates openness to technological transformations and strives to become a leader in digital education in Ukraine, actively integrating digital technologies into the educational process.

To develop the digital competence of young people and train specialists capable of innovative thinking and applying AI in the field of culture, media, and communications, the university opened the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

This is an innovative educational center designed to introduce advanced digital technologies into the learning process. Here you can create multimedia projects, develop ideas, integrate AI into learning, research models, and analyze data – all in real time! University specialists not only introduce students to modern trends in artificial intelligence but also conduct practical training, demonstrating real scenarios of AI application in education, media, and creative industries.

Starting September 1, the "UNIVERSITY IN A SMARTPHONE" application will be launched for students of the University of Culture – an educational platform with artificial intelligence elements that will combine all aspects of the educational process: learning, administration, communication between students and teachers, automated knowledge assessment, analysis of learning outcomes, and optimization of educational programs.

Such systematic work and continuous development confirm that the Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts deservedly holds its leadership in the ranking, providing high-quality, innovative, and practically oriented education for future leaders of Ukraine's cultural and media sphere.

#University of Culture#Education#Mykhailo Poplavsky#KUK#KNUKiM#AI#Ranking#Education Leader