Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened

In the center of Kyiv on August 17, sounds similar to gunshots or explosions may be heard. The city authorities warned about a film shoot, reports UNN with reference to KMDA.

Details

As noted by the Kyiv City Administration, these events "are related to film production and do not pose military threats."

Officials asked residents of the capital, especially veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war, "to treat such activities with understanding." They added that it is about filming a movie based on real events and operations of servicemen of the Main Intelligence Directorate, the SBU, and the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

Recall

In Kyiv, from August 11 to 31, traffic will be partially restricted on Maksym Kryvonos Street. Road workers of KP SHEU Solomyanskyi District will begin repairs on the section from Preobrazhenska Street to Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue.