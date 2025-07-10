$41.850.05
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Kyiv region endured an almost 10-hour night attack by the Russian Federation: there is a casualty and destruction

Kyiv • UNN

The Kyiv region suffered a massive night attack by drones and missiles, lasting almost 10 hours. In the Obukhiv district, a 51-year-old man was wounded, and damage was recorded in four districts of the region.

Kyiv region endured an almost 10-hour night attack by the Russian Federation: there is a casualty and destruction

Kyiv region was again subjected to a massive attack by Russian troops, four districts were affected, one person was reported injured, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced on Thursday on Telegram, UNN writes.

The enemy's massive night attack on Kyiv region lasted almost 10 hours. The enemy used attack drones and missiles against peaceful settlements. Unfortunately, there is a victim

- Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, a 51-year-old man was injured in Obukhiv district. He was hospitalized in a local hospital.

We are recording the consequences of the enemy attack in 4 districts of the region

- Kalashnyk reported and listed:
  • in Brovary district, private houses and outbuildings were damaged. Their windows and doors were broken, and facades were cut. In another private house, a fire broke out as a result of the enemy attack. The fire was extinguished. Two cars were damaged. The number of damaged houses is being clarified;
    • in Vyshhorod district, a garage fire was extinguished;
      • in Boryspil and Obukhiv districts, damaged private houses were also found.

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        WarKyiv region
        Brovary Raion
        Kyiv Oblast
