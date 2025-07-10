Kyiv region endured an almost 10-hour night attack by the Russian Federation: there is a casualty and destruction

Kyiv region was again subjected to a massive attack by Russian troops, four districts were affected, one person was reported injured, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced on Thursday on Telegram, UNN writes.

The enemy's massive night attack on Kyiv region lasted almost 10 hours. The enemy used attack drones and missiles against peaceful settlements. Unfortunately, there is a victim - Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, a 51-year-old man was injured in Obukhiv district. He was hospitalized in a local hospital.

We are recording the consequences of the enemy attack in 4 districts of the region - Kalashnyk reported and listed:

in Brovary district, private houses and outbuildings were damaged. Their windows and doors were broken, and facades were cut. In another private house, a fire broke out as a result of the enemy attack. The fire was extinguished. Two cars were damaged. The number of damaged houses is being clarified;

in Vyshhorod district, a garage fire was extinguished;

in Boryspil and Obukhiv districts, damaged private houses were also found.

