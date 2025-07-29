Kyiv metro station "Lybidska" closed due to forgotten bicycle pump: police show photo

The suspicious object that caused the closure of the capital's "Lybidska" metro station turned out to be a portable bicycle pump, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Today, around 3:30 PM, citizens approached the metro station attendant and reported finding a suspicious object on a bench. Law enforcement officers restricted passenger access, and subsequently, for safety reasons, the station was closed.

Explosive ordnance disposal specialists arrived at the scene and examined the unknown object – it turned out to be a portable bicycle pump, likely left by one of the subway passengers. Currently, train traffic has been restored, and the metro is operating as usual, the report states.

Suspicious item checked, "Lybidska" metro resumed operation - KMDA

Additionally

The police once again urged citizens to be vigilant and immediately report any suspicious or unknown objects that may pose a danger to the police at 102.