9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kyiv metro station "Lybidska" closed due to forgotten bicycle pump: police show photo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

The "Lybidska" metro station in Kyiv was closed due to a suspicious object, which turned out to be a portable bicycle pump. Train movement has been restored, and the metro is operating as usual.

Kyiv metro station "Lybidska" closed due to forgotten bicycle pump: police show photo

The suspicious object that caused the closure of the capital's "Lybidska" metro station turned out to be a portable bicycle pump, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Today, around 3:30 PM, citizens approached the metro station attendant and reported finding a suspicious object on a bench. Law enforcement officers restricted passenger access, and subsequently, for safety reasons, the station was closed.

Explosive ordnance disposal specialists arrived at the scene and examined the unknown object – it turned out to be a portable bicycle pump, likely left by one of the subway passengers. Currently, train traffic has been restored, and the metro is operating as usual, the report states.

Suspicious item checked, "Lybidska" metro resumed operation - KMDA29.07.25, 17:09 • 952 views

Additionally

The police once again urged citizens to be vigilant and immediately report any suspicious or unknown objects that may pose a danger to the police at 102.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

