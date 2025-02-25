Kyiv Metro resumes operation after alarm: what's happening at the stations

In Kyiv, the subway is gradually resuming train traffic after the air raid at intervals of 4-6 minutes on different lines, and the subway is working to normalize traffic, KCSA has informed amid reports of crowds at stations, UNN reports.

Details

"After the air raid alert was lifted, the subway is operating in transportation mode, and the number of trains on the lines is gradually increasing," KCSA said.

Reportedly, the intervals on the lines were immediately equal:

“red” - 5 minutes;

“blue” - 4:30 minutes;

“green” - 6:00 min.

"The subway specialists have placed part of the rolling stock in the tunnels on all lines in advance. Intensive delivery of trains from the electric depot has begun on all three metro lines. In addition, transit trains are being delivered from the electric depot to the most heavily trafficked stations to ensure their transportation," KCSA said.

Meanwhile, the network reports about the "collapse" due to the crowds of people at the stations.

According to the KCSA, "the subway staff is making every effort to quickly restore the normal train schedule and ensure that underground stations are operating around the clock in shelter mode.

