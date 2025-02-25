Kyiv Metro resumes operation after alarm: what's happening at the stations

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 1871 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 18382 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 46155 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 29767 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 106217 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 91174 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111368 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116530 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146383 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115084 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Kyiv Metro resumes operation after alarm: what's happening at the stations

Kyiv Metro resumes operation after alarm: what's happening at the stations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 92652 views

The Kyiv Metro is gradually resuming train traffic after the air raid alert at intervals of 4-6 minutes on different lines. There are crowds at the stations, and the subway is working to normalize traffic.

In Kyiv, the subway is gradually resuming train traffic after the air raid at intervals of 4-6 minutes on different lines, and the subway is working to normalize traffic, KCSA has informed amid reports of crowds at stations, UNN reports.

Details

"After the air raid alert was lifted, the subway is operating in transportation mode, and the number of trains on the lines is gradually increasing," KCSA said.

Reportedly, the intervals on the lines were immediately equal:

  • "red" - 5 minutes;
    • "blue" - 4:30 minutes;
      • "green" - 6:00 min.

        "The subway specialists have placed part of the rolling stock in the tunnels on all lines in advance. Intensive delivery of trains from the electric depot has begun on all three metro lines. In addition, transit trains are being delivered from the electric depot to the most heavily trafficked stations to ensure their transportation," KCSA said.

        Meanwhile, the network reports about the "collapse" due to the crowds of people at the stations.

        According to the KCSA, "the subway staff is making every effort to quickly restore the normal train schedule and ensure that underground stations are operating around the clock in shelter mode.

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyKyiv
        kyivKyiv

