Kyiv exposes a scheme of pseudo-investment in cryptocurrency: dozens of victims and half a million in losses

In Kyiv, three young men organized a scheme to "invest in cryptocurrency" and defrauded investors of half a million hryvnias. They face imprisonment for a term of three to eight years, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

... an indictment against three Kyiv residents on charges of organizing fraud under the guise of investing in crypto exchanges (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was sent to court - the statement said.

According to the investigation, in October 2023, the group members created and administered the Telegram channel "1MILLION COMMUNITY", where they advertised high earnings and collected money for their own cards.

The defendants convinced that they would invest investors' money profitably in cryptocurrency, and in a few days they would return everything with interest. After that, they said that their payment was successful, and in order to withdraw the money earned, they had to pay a commission. When investors invested larger amounts, they were blocked.

In order to attract new customers, the group members published fake reviews of satisfied people who allegedly made a lot of money.

So far, 78 victims have been identified, who were defrauded of more than UAH 500 thousand under this scheme.

According to the prosecutor's office, the defendants partially compensated the victims for the damage they had suffered.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to eight years.

