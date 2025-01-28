Kyiv exposes a scheme of pseudo-investment in cryptocurrency: dozens of victims and half a million in losses

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 63519 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 87417 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105947 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109019 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128662 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103270 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133285 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103706 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113392 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101675 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 43665 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116816 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 49677 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111354 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 63543 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128665 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133288 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165443 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155309 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 17407 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 21834 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111354 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116816 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139588 views
Kyiv exposes a scheme of pseudo-investment in cryptocurrency: dozens of victims and half a million in losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59463 views

Three Kyiv residents created a fake investment project on Telegram and defrauded 78 people of UAH 500,000. The fraudsters promised high profits from investments in cryptocurrencies, but misappropriated the clients' funds.

In Kyiv, three young men organized a scheme to "invest in cryptocurrency" and defrauded investors of half a million hryvnias. They face imprisonment for a term of three to eight years, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

... an indictment against three Kyiv residents on charges of organizing fraud under the guise of investing in crypto exchanges (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was sent to court 

- the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, in October 2023, the group members created and administered the Telegram channel "1MILLION COMMUNITY", where they advertised high earnings and collected money for their own cards.

The defendants convinced that they would invest investors' money profitably in cryptocurrency, and in a few days they would return everything with interest. After that, they said that their payment was successful, and in order to withdraw the money earned, they had to pay a commission. When investors invested larger amounts, they were blocked.

In Kyiv, a fraudster defrauded a pensioner of more than UAH 380 thousand10.12.24, 05:34 • 108116 views

In order to attract new customers, the group members published fake reviews of satisfied people who allegedly made a lot of money.

So far, 78 victims have been identified, who were defrauded of more than UAH 500 thousand under this scheme.

According to the prosecutor's office, the defendants partially compensated the victims for the damage they had suffered.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to eight years.

Bank real estate fraud scheme defrauded investors of 90 million - police18.01.25, 10:40 • 87034 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
telegramTelegram
kyivKyiv

