Kyiv confectionery Namelaka suspends operations due to a salmonellosis outbreak

Namelaka confectionery, located on Velyka Vasylkivska Street in Kyiv, has temporarily suspended operations after salmonellosis was detected in some members of its team. The establishment reported this on its Instagram page, UNN writes.

Details

On August 29, one of the establishment’s employees fell ill with symptoms of food poisoning and went on sick leave. During September 1, four more team members reported feeling unwell, after which the establishment contacted the Pechersk Sanitary and Epidemiological Service and received instructions on further action.

On the morning of September 2, the laboratory conducted additional tests of the team, surfaces, and product samples—the clinical picture was similar to a viral illness, as four people also had coughing among their symptoms. By the evening of the same day, the number of team members with similar symptoms had risen to 27.

The establishment reported that, among the first 10 test results received, salmonella was detected in two people; the cause of the pathogen’s presence is currently unknown. Even before receiving the results, the establishment completely suspended operations, disinfected all premises through a specialized service, carried out a full cleaning, disposed of its products, and restricted access to the premises, while the entire team was sent into quarantine with restrictions on contact with the establishment’s team at the Podil location.

At present, we know of 3 guests who have symptoms of an intestinal infection. We are in contact with one girl, are covering her treatment bills, and are awaiting the test results - the statement says.

As for Namelaka’s second location in Podil, no cases of illness have been recorded among the team there—the establishment continues to operate as usual, although, as a precaution, additional checks of the products, production facilities, and team were also carried out there.

The company noted that it always complies with sanitary standards, has quality certificates for every product delivery, and that the team regularly undergoes mandatory medical examinations. In addition, the establishment conducts scheduled monthly laboratory tests of production areas, products, and personnel, as well as disinfection and pest and rodent control by specialized services.

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