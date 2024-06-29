Kuleba meets with US Assistant Secretary of State: discusses additional Patriot systems and NATO summit
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien in Croatia to discuss the delivery of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit.
The main topic of our conversation was the delivery of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. We positively assessed the progress made and coordinated further steps in this direction,
Details
According to him, the meeting also focused on joint efforts to provide Ukraine with additional weapons and ammunition, the upcoming NATO summit in Washington and its expected results.
Kuleba also thanked the United States for its firm support of Ukraine.
"We highly appreciate the recent critical decisions of the United States to support Ukrainian strikes on military targets in Russia, to prioritize Ukraine in the supply of air defense ammunition, and to work with third countries to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said.
