Kryvyi Rih under drone attack, explosion heard

An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih, the city is under drone attack. This was reported by the Head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to UNN.

Kryvyi Rih. Shahed attack. Explosion. We don't film anything and don't post it online. - wrote Vilkul.

He also added that there are two more Shaheds over the city.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, six people were injured, including two rescuers. The enemy launched a repeated strike upon the arrival of emergency responders, damaging four fire and rescue vehicles.