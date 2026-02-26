Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: a fire broke out, there are wounded

$43.260.03
February 25, 07:42 PM • 7680 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 14962 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 16883 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 16132 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 15462 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 14488 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 26898 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18274 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17604 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 34018 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Publications
Exclusives
SAP and NABU exposed a new scheme of embezzlement of state funds in the Ministry of Justice
Negotiations on the war in Ukraine proved more difficult than expected in the US - Vance
Ukraine withdrew from a number of CIS agreements, including the integrated air defense system
FPV drone on fiber optic cable recorded for the first time in Kharkiv
Orban intensifies anti-Ukrainian rhetoric ahead of elections and blocks EU aid to Kyiv
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 26899 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 34019 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 55245 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 64783 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 82819 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacation
Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: a fire broke out, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

On the night of February 26, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih, causing a fire and damage to a high-rise building. An 89-year-old man was injured and is receiving medical assistance.

Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: a fire broke out, there are wounded

On the night of Thursday, February 26, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported that the enemy attacked the city.

Due to the enemy attack, a fire broke out in the city. A multi-story building was damaged. An 89-year-old man was injured. Doctors are providing him with all necessary assistance.

- Hanzha said.

In turn, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, clarified that a "Shahed" drone hit a five-story building.

Currently, there is one injured person, with minor injuries. Visually, the structure is damaged, many windows are broken. We are deploying a humanitarian aid center near the damaged building.

- Vilkul noted.

Recall

On the night of February 17, Russian troops attacked Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and other districts, damaging enterprises.

Enemy struck infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles - Vilkul16.02.26, 20:19 • 3463 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vilkul Oleksandr
