Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: a fire broke out, there are wounded

On the night of Thursday, February 26, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported that the enemy attacked the city.

Due to the enemy attack, a fire broke out in the city. A multi-story building was damaged. An 89-year-old man was injured. Doctors are providing him with all necessary assistance. - Hanzha said.

In turn, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, clarified that a "Shahed" drone hit a five-story building.

Currently, there is one injured person, with minor injuries. Visually, the structure is damaged, many windows are broken. We are deploying a humanitarian aid center near the damaged building. - Vilkul noted.

Recall

On the night of February 17, Russian troops attacked Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and other districts, damaging enterprises.

