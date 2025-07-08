Russian Minister of Defense Andrei Belousov stated the need to reformat the military education system so that the state would be "ready for future conflicts." This was announced by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

The CPD notes that within the 10-year project "Military Education - in the Service of the Fatherland," programs in Russian military universities will be adapted to the experience of armed aggression against Ukraine and "prospective requirements" will be laid down in case of new wars. It is also planned to expand cooperation with civilian universities, which, at the request of the Ministry of Defense, will train IT specialists and artificial intelligence specialists for the army. That is, it is not about defense, but about systematic preparation for aggressive actions in the future.

This is further confirmation that all Russian "peacekeeping" rhetoric is just a smokescreen. Such educational strategies indicate that the terrorist state is not going to stop and is building new aggressive plans. The world community must understand: if the aggressor is not stopped now, the pain and suffering that Russia brings will only multiply. - the message says.

Recall

In Europe, the largest port of Rotterdam is preparing for a possible war with the Russian Federation. Currently, berths are being reserved for ships with military cargo. Planning is also underway on where to redirect cargo in the event of a conflict.