$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 1174 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 7531 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 16302 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 19548 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 25661 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 75998 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 109817 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 115179 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 134033 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 130782 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
4.3m/s
40%
744mm
Popular news
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver ConcentrateJuly 8, 02:39 AM • 54853 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 8July 8, 04:05 AM • 58317 views
In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being soughtJuly 8, 05:19 AM • 2005 views
Number of injured in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 3306:01 AM • 17241 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 48672 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 143499 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 131674 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 153585 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 158341 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 251520 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Olha Stefanishyna
Ursula von der Leyen
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Hungary
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 128179 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 316673 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 155163 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 271050 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 292529 views
Actual
Financial Times
Facebook
FAB-250
Shahed-136
Tesla Model Y

Kremlin openly preparing for future wars - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announced the reformatting of military education to prepare for future conflicts. Russian universities will adapt their programs based on the experience of aggression against Ukraine and will train IT specialists for the army.

Kremlin openly preparing for future wars - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian Minister of Defense Andrei Belousov stated the need to reformat the military education system so that the state would be "ready for future conflicts." This was announced by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

The CPD notes that within the 10-year project "Military Education - in the Service of the Fatherland," programs in Russian military universities will be adapted to the experience of armed aggression against Ukraine and "prospective requirements" will be laid down in case of new wars. It is also planned to expand cooperation with civilian universities, which, at the request of the Ministry of Defense, will train IT specialists and artificial intelligence specialists for the army. That is, it is not about defense, but about systematic preparation for aggressive actions in the future.

This is further confirmation that all Russian "peacekeeping" rhetoric is just a smokescreen. Such educational strategies indicate that the terrorist state is not going to stop and is building new aggressive plans. The world community must understand: if the aggressor is not stopped now, the pain and suffering that Russia brings will only multiply.

- the message says.

Recall

In Europe, the largest port of Rotterdam is preparing for a possible war with the Russian Federation. Currently, berths are being reserved for ships with military cargo. Planning is also underway on where to redirect cargo in the event of a conflict.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9