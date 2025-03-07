Costa rejected the possibility of Hungary blocking sanctions against the Russian Federation: 16 packages have already been approved, and that is a fact
Kyiv • UNN
The President of the European Council commented on the issue of Hungary possibly blocking sanctions. He emphasized that over the past two years, the EU has adopted 16 packages of sanctions, the latest one being two weeks ago.
President of the European Council António Costa dismissed the idea of Hungary blocking EU sanctions against Russia. He stated this at a press conference following the summit on March 6, reports UNN.
Since 2022, we have approved 16 packages, the last one two weeks ago – this is a fact
Reference
EU sanctions against Russia require unanimous approval from all member states and must be renewed every six months.