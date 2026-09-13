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Koretskyi met with Lithuania’s prime minister in Lutsk: what they discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The prime ministers of Ukraine and Lithuania discussed support for the energy sector, businesses, and veterans in Lutsk. They also discussed global food security, which Russia is undermining by attacking civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

Koretskyi met with Lithuania’s prime minister in Lutsk: what they discussed

The heads of government of Ukraine and Lithuania, Serhii Koretskyi and Mindaugas Sinkevičius, discussed further support for Ukraine’s energy sector and businesses, including prospects for introducing war-risk insurance, during a meeting in Lutsk. The Ukrainian prime minister reported this on Telegram, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the parties discussed global food security, which Russia is undermining by striking civilian shipping in the Black Sea; support for businesses and prospects for introducing a war-risk insurance mechanism; as well as projects to support and rehabilitate veterans, military personnel, their families, and those affected by the war.

They also focused on reconstruction projects. Lithuania coordinates this work through the CPVA agency, particularly in the education and healthcare sectors. It is highly valuable when such cooperation produces concrete results for Ukrainian communities and people. We are working to ensure that there are more joint projects

- Koretskyi noted.

We remind you

Lithuanian politicians reacted to threats from the Kremlin following statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev regarding the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in the country.

"NATO's Article 5 will not work" — Medvedev threatened that Lithuania would disappear from the map of the world in the event of a military conflict11.09.26, 19:19 • 23715 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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