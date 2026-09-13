Koretskyi met with Lithuania’s prime minister in Lutsk: what they discussed

The heads of government of Ukraine and Lithuania, Serhii Koretskyi and Mindaugas Sinkevičius, discussed further support for Ukraine’s energy sector and businesses, including prospects for introducing war-risk insurance, during a meeting in Lutsk. The Ukrainian prime minister reported this on Telegram, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the parties discussed global food security, which Russia is undermining by striking civilian shipping in the Black Sea; support for businesses and prospects for introducing a war-risk insurance mechanism; as well as projects to support and rehabilitate veterans, military personnel, their families, and those affected by the war.

They also focused on reconstruction projects. Lithuania coordinates this work through the CPVA agency, particularly in the education and healthcare sectors. It is highly valuable when such cooperation produces concrete results for Ukrainian communities and people. We are working to ensure that there are more joint projects - Koretskyi noted.

We remind you

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