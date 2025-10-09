Konotop mayor reported a possible strike on a train in Chernihiv region: Ukrzaliznytsia denied the information

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 3566 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM • 16477 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 21334 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 15402 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 16004 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 25506 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 15358 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15325 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16662 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26584 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.2m/s
89%
745mm
Popular news
Finnish President to meet Trump today: they will discuss the war in UkraineOctober 9, 03:13 AM • 4720 views
Heavy rains to intensify in Ukraine: today's weather forecastPhotoOctober 9, 03:56 AM • 12079 views
Tariffs brought peace to the world: Trump said his economic strategy stops warsOctober 9, 04:10 AM • 16483 views
Toyota is set to release the "world's first" all-solid-state batteries for electric vehiclesOctober 9, 06:16 AM • 11096 views
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of funds07:24 AM • 14635 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 752 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet09:40 AM • 16477 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 21334 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 25507 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 61143 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Viktor Orbán
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 752 views
Netflix makes games available on TVs06:39 AM • 3696 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 26829 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 44124 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 58017 views
Actual
Medicinal products
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T
ChatGPT

Konotop mayor reported a possible strike on a train in Chernihiv region: Ukrzaliznytsia denied the information

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin suggested an attack on a train in Chernihiv Oblast. Ukrzaliznytsia denied information about a hit on a passenger train.

Konotop mayor reported a possible strike on a train in Chernihiv region: Ukrzaliznytsia denied the information

Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin suggested a possible attack on a train in Chernihiv Oblast, but railway workers denied this information. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

The mayor of Konotop today afternoon on his official Telegram page published a post in which he hinted that Russian occupiers once again struck a civilian train in Chernihiv Oblast.

"Khalimonovo... Train... People..." Semenikhin wrote.

Later, the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia" stated that the disseminated information about a hit on a passenger train in Chernihiv Oblast is not true.

"We ask you to follow the news only on the official resources of "Ukrzaliznytsia," the railway workers noted.

Russian strike on Shostka railway station: a railway worker and three children among the injured, two trains hit04.10.25, 13:59 • 4391 view

Olga Rozgon

Society
Konotop
Ukrainian Railways
Chernihiv Oblast