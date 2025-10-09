Konotop mayor reported a possible strike on a train in Chernihiv region: Ukrzaliznytsia denied the information

Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin suggested a possible attack on a train in Chernihiv Oblast, but railway workers denied this information. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

The mayor of Konotop today afternoon on his official Telegram page published a post in which he hinted that Russian occupiers once again struck a civilian train in Chernihiv Oblast.

"Khalimonovo... Train... People..." Semenikhin wrote.

Later, the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia" stated that the disseminated information about a hit on a passenger train in Chernihiv Oblast is not true.

"We ask you to follow the news only on the official resources of "Ukrzaliznytsia," the railway workers noted.

