Klymenko: Ukrainians will have to hand over combat weapons after the end of the war

Ukrainian citizens will have to hand over their military weapons after the war ends. This applies to both weapons issued to protect the state and trophy weapons. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko in an interview with journalist Natalia Moseychuk, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports, UNN.

Citizens will have to hand over their weapons (after the war - ed.), - Klymenko said.

Details

Answering a question about the legislation on weapons, which has not yet been adopted, while Ukrainians have a lot of weapons in their hands because of the war, the Interior Minister emphasized that the legislation will soon be finalized and adopted.

He noted that there are two draft laws in question. The first is the law on national resistance, which will determine the further fate of weapons obtained in some way, issued or trophied. The second is the law on civilian weapons, which is also being finalized.

Our goal is to ensure that any weapon that somehow gets into the hands of our citizens, including trophy weapons, is not hidden somewhere for many years and then used for criminal purposes or in political processes, - the Minister emphasized.

He noted that after the adoption of the relevant law, citizens will have to report the presence of such weapons and hand them over to the National Police within 90 days after the end of martial law. In addition to handing in such weapons, the draft law plans to provide for options for their disposal, such as emptying, processing into authorized weapons, or business entities (enterprises or organizations) will be able to buy them back.

We also offer to hand over the trophy weapons we took from the enemy. In particular, these are automatic weapons - assault rifles. Grenade launchers are definitely outlawed after the war, and they must be handed over to the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, - emphasized Igor Klymenko.

The second law, the Minister noted, on civilian weapons will determine who can be issued weapons and what kind of weapons. In particular, this applies to short-barreled weapons (pistols).

We have to make our country safe. We must make the weapons in the hands of our citizens understandable to other citizens, - said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, Ihor Klymenko reported that all data on citizens' gun ownership would be entered into the Unified Register of Weapons. This decision will allow the state to control the weapons in the hands of Ukrainians and avoid bureaucratic obstacles.