KLR Bus terminals change the quality and culture of bus transportation - Khorkavyi

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
09:01 AM • 4704 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 21401 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 57278 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 63487 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 41580 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 81215 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 80528 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 144938 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 82842 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 83551 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Погода
+24°
2m/s
50%
747mm
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJ
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption scheme
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in England
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 57187 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 81162 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
KLR Bus terminals change the quality and culture of bus transportation - Khorkavyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The KLR Bus terminal in Khmelnytskyi has been certified and meets EU and Ukrainian requirements. The company has invested over UAH 40 million and plans to expand to Lviv and Przemyśl.

KLR Bus terminals change the quality and culture of bus transportation - Khorkavyi

Recently, the KLR terminal in Khmelnytskyi received an International Certificate of Conformity for Services. This means that they meet the requirements of the regulatory and legal documents of the European Union and Ukraine. This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the founder of "KLR Bus", transport expert, philanthropist Andriy Khorkavyi, writes UNN.

Details

"We voluntarily underwent certification, and for us, it was not just a marketing ploy. It is confirmation that the quality of our services meets the best European standards," he said.

According to him, the main motivation for building their own terminal was the desire to provide the highest quality services.

"We understood that the absolute majority of stations and terminals in Ukraine do not meet modern trends, and the level of service that existed deterred passengers," stated the founder of "KLR Bus."

Before starting construction, as he said, the company carefully studied European experience and tried to take into account the main modern trends.

"We adapted most of these solutions for the KLR Bus terminal, investing more than 40 million UAH in it. And it was not just construction, it was our scaling," he said.

According to Khorkavyi, the company is not going to stop there.

"KLR Bus plans to build its own terminals in Lviv in the next 2-3 years, and then in Przemyśl (Poland)," he noted.

He also emphasized that it is becoming obvious that bus terminals can play a significant role in scaling the transportation market and increasing its capitalization.

"They should turn into modern logistics and intermodal hubs of a new generation. Such terminals should not be an exception, but a new standard that will change the quality and culture of bus transportation in Ukraine," Andriy Khorkavyi stated.

KLR Terminal in Khmelnytskyi

The KLR Bus terminal today offers comfortable waiting areas designed to accommodate up to 500 passengers simultaneously.

It includes playgrounds, a mother and child room, a cafe, free Wi-Fi, modern restrooms, a barrier-free environment, and a modern ventilation system for heating and air conditioning.

Khorkavyi insists that new bus terminals should transform into modern logistics and intermodal hubs and become not an exception, but a new standard that will change the quality and culture of bus transportation in Ukraine.

The vehicles for transportation is planned to be expanded at the expense of humanitarian aid: Rada supported12.03.25, 16:04 • 12920 views

Olga Rozgon

