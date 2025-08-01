KLR Bus terminals change the quality and culture of bus transportation - Khorkavyi

Recently, the KLR terminal in Khmelnytskyi received an International Certificate of Conformity for Services. This means that they meet the requirements of the regulatory and legal documents of the European Union and Ukraine. This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the founder of "KLR Bus", transport expert, philanthropist Andriy Khorkavyi, writes UNN.

Details

"We voluntarily underwent certification, and for us, it was not just a marketing ploy. It is confirmation that the quality of our services meets the best European standards," he said.

According to him, the main motivation for building their own terminal was the desire to provide the highest quality services.

"We understood that the absolute majority of stations and terminals in Ukraine do not meet modern trends, and the level of service that existed deterred passengers," stated the founder of "KLR Bus."

Before starting construction, as he said, the company carefully studied European experience and tried to take into account the main modern trends.

"We adapted most of these solutions for the KLR Bus terminal, investing more than 40 million UAH in it. And it was not just construction, it was our scaling," he said.

According to Khorkavyi, the company is not going to stop there.

"KLR Bus plans to build its own terminals in Lviv in the next 2-3 years, and then in Przemyśl (Poland)," he noted.

He also emphasized that it is becoming obvious that bus terminals can play a significant role in scaling the transportation market and increasing its capitalization.

"They should turn into modern logistics and intermodal hubs of a new generation. Such terminals should not be an exception, but a new standard that will change the quality and culture of bus transportation in Ukraine," Andriy Khorkavyi stated.

KLR Terminal in Khmelnytskyi

The KLR Bus terminal today offers comfortable waiting areas designed to accommodate up to 500 passengers simultaneously.

It includes playgrounds, a mother and child room, a cafe, free Wi-Fi, modern restrooms, a barrier-free environment, and a modern ventilation system for heating and air conditioning.

Khorkavyi insists that new bus terminals should transform into modern logistics and intermodal hubs and become not an exception, but a new standard that will change the quality and culture of bus transportation in Ukraine.

