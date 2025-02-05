Klitschko: Air defense is working on the left bank of Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of February 5, air defense forces were activated on the left bank of Kyiv during an air raid alert. Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to take shelter.
Air defense forces were operating on the left bank of Kyiv on the night of February 5 during the declared air alert. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Vitali Klitschko, the head of the Kyiv City State Administration.
Air defense forces are working on the left bank of the capital. Take cover!
