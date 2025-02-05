Klitschko: Air defense is working on the left bank of Kyiv

Air defense forces were operating on the left bank of Kyiv on the night of February 5 during the declared air alert. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Vitali Klitschko, the head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Air defense forces are working on the left bank of the capital. Take cover! - wrote the mayor of the capital.

