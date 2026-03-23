Kirovohrad region attacked by Russian drones, there are casualties

Kirovohrad region was attacked by Russian drones overnight, two people were injured, said Andriy Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, on Monday on social media, writes UNN.

Details

Initially, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported that "as a result of the enemy drone attack on Kirovohrad region, unfortunately, there is a victim." One injured woman in Znamianka was reported and hospitalized.

However, later, according to updated information, Raikovych reported that "there is another victim in Znamianka." The man received the necessary assistance on the spot. He refused hospitalization.

Damage to private residential buildings was also recorded in Znamianka and Oleksandriia.

234 out of 251 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight