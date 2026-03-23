234 out of 251 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia struck Ukraine with 251 drones overnight, 234 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of March 23 (from 6:00 PM on March 22), the enemy attacked with 251 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 150 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, 234 enemy UAVs were shot down/suppressed by air defense. 17 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, and downed (debris) falling at 8 locations. - reported the Ukrainian Air Force.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 970 occupiers and about 2,000 enemy drones