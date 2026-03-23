Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 970 occupiers and about 2,000 enemy drones

As of March 23, 2026, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 1.28 million people. Another 970 servicemen were eliminated during the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 11,794 tanks and 24,268 armored combat vehicles have been destroyed. The enemy's losses also include 38,662 artillery systems and 1,695 multiple rocket launchers.

In addition, 1,336 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, and 350 helicopters have been destroyed.

Dynamics over the last day

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces destroyed 1 tank, 5 armored vehicles, and 24 artillery systems. 1 MLRS unit was also eliminated.

The largest increase was recorded in the loss of drones – another 1,999 operational-tactical level units were destroyed.

Other losses

In total, Russia has lost 192,869 drones, 4,468 cruise missiles, 33 ships, and 2 submarines.

Also destroyed were 84,775 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers, and 4,098 units of special equipment.

The General Staff notes that the data is being updated.

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