"King of the Hill" actor shot dead in San Antonio: former neighbor suspected

Jonathan Joss, an actor in the "King of the Hill" series, was shot dead in San Antonio, USA. Police have detained the deceased's former neighbor, 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Sehu. He is suspected of murder. Joss's family claims a possible homophobic motive, but this version has not yet been officially confirmed, UNN writes, citing NewsWeek.

It is reported that 59-year-old actor Jonathan Joss was shot dead on Sunday evening, June 1. The attack occurred when the actor returned to check the mail at his home in San Antonio, which burned down "after more than two years of threats from people in the area."

According to police, the suspect in the murder is his former neighbor, Sigfredo Alvarez Seja. The man was detained at 7:05 p.m. on June 1 and arrested at 6:30 a.m. on June 2.

He is currently being held in the Behar County Detention Center and charged with first-degree murder. Bail has been set at $200,000.

Joss's husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzalez, said that Seja approached the couple near the burned-down house, shouting homophobic insults.

According to Gonzalez, the attacker pulled out a gun and shot Joss.

"Jonathan pushed me away, saving my life," he wrote on Facebook.

Tristan also noted that the day before the tragedy, they found the remains of one of their dogs in the ashes - a skull and harness, placed demonstratively, which caused a strong emotional breakdown.

The San Antonio Police Department said they have no evidence that the murder was related to the victim's sexual orientation. However, they assured that they are carefully considering all the circumstances and, if new facts appear, they are ready to reclassify the case.

Sigfredo Seja is currently awaiting a court hearing.

