Kim Jong-un watches the test of a new 240-mm missile system
Kyiv • UNN
North Korea tested a new 240mm multiple launch rocket system. The system demonstrated high mobility and efficiency, and the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, was present at the test.
North Korea has tested a new 240-mm missile system. This is reported by KCNA, UNN reports.
Details
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the test of a new 240-mm multiple launch rocket system.
According to the news agency, the system demonstrated high mobility and efficiency in concentrating strikes during inspection tests.
This week, Kim Jong-un also participated in the testing of new "suicide drones". The North Korean leader called for further development of artificial intelligence for unmanned vehicles.