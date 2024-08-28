Kim Jong-un watches the test of a new 240-mm missile system

North Korea has tested a new 240-mm missile system. This is reported by KCNA, UNN reports.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the test of a new 240-mm multiple launch rocket system.

According to the news agency, the system demonstrated high mobility and efficiency in concentrating strikes during inspection tests.

This week, Kim Jong-un also participated in the testing of new "suicide drones". The North Korean leader called for further development of artificial intelligence for unmanned vehicles.