Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Khortytsia OSGT commented on the situation near Velyka Novosilka

Khortytsia OSGT commented on the situation near Velyka Novosilka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20873 views

The Ukrainian defense forces are engaged in heavy fighting with the superior enemy near Velyka Novosilka. The command takes measures to reinforce units and warns of Russian information operations.

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops reported on the situation around Velyka Novosilka, stating that the Defense Forces are engaged in exhausting battles with the superior enemy, and the command is taking measures to strengthen the units, and warned of Russian information operations, UNN reports.

Details

"Regarding the situation around the village of Velyka Novosilka. (...) The Ukrainian defense forces are engaged in exhausting battles with the superior enemy at the respective positions and borders. The actions of the soldiers are aimed at inflicting maximum losses on the enemy, preventing breakthroughs in the defense and encirclement," the Khortytsia OSGT reported on Telegram.

"The command is taking measures to strengthen the units, provide them with the necessary means of combat, strengthen and secure the flanks. Measures have also been planned for actions in case of aggravation of the tactical situation and possible options for its development," the Khortytsia OSGT said.

It is noted that the command of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops systematically informs the public about the progress of the defense operation within the operational area. "The information is provided objectively, taking into account the fact that the enemy is also carefully studying the messages of the Defense Forces - awareness from open sources helps the enemy plan and adjust its further offensive actions," the statement reads.

"Combat operations are accompanied by information operations. Against the backdrop of heavy fighting, personnel losses, and the frantic dynamics of the war, the enemy is increasing its psychological impact both directly on the personnel on the front lines and on Ukrainian society as a whole. The main goal of Russian propagandists is to undermine public sentiment, disorientation and undermine confidence in the military leadership and the Defense Forces. As a result, they aim to reduce the resilience of Ukraine's defenders and facilitate their offensive. The enemy uses information as a weapon, skillfully hiding behind the sources of its supply," the Khortytsia OSGT emphasized.

"Soldiers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are fighting hard and defending every position. [We ask you to observe information hygiene, carefully assess the situation and continue to support your Armed Forces. The life of the state rests on them," the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops emphasized.

Fighting in Chasovyi Yar continues, but Russians fail to capture it - Tregubov23.01.25, 14:28 • 32718 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

