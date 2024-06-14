Khmelnytskyi City Council official detained on suspicion of working for Russia's FSB

Law enforcement officers detained the head of one of the departments of Khmelnytsky City Council on suspicion of cooperation with the Russian Federal Security Service. The official was detained red-handed when he tried to pass intelligence to the aggressor right from his office. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, on the instructions of the occupiers, the official collected information about the deployment points and places of residence of Ukrainian servicemen in the region.

The enemy was most interested in intelligence about the SBU and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The defendant also tried to find out the addresses of Ukrainian drones that were being sent to the front line.

According to available data, the occupiers planned to use this information to prepare missile strikes, as well as possible sabotage and terrorist attacks.

Law enforcement officers detained official red-handed when he tried to pass intelligence to the aggressor right from his office.

According to the investigation, the defendant came to the attention of the FSB during his studies in the 90s at the Bauman Moscow Technical University.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, an FSB officer contacted him and engaged the official in reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine. They communicated through anonymous chats in messengers.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is currently in custody. The offender faces life imprisonment.

Ex-employee of the disbanded internal troops detained for spying for the enemy on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the defense of Kharkiv - SBU