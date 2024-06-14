ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Khmelnytskyi City Council official detained on suspicion of working for Russia's FSB

Khmelnytskyi City Council official detained on suspicion of working for Russia's FSB

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31021 views

The head of a department of the Khmelnytsky City Council was detained red-handed while trying to transfer intelligence to Russia from his office. He is suspected of working for the Russian Federal Security Service and collecting information on the deployment of the Ukrainian military and the production of Ukrainian drones.

Law enforcement officers detained the head of one of the departments of Khmelnytsky City Council on suspicion of cooperation with the Russian Federal Security Service. The official was detained red-handed when he tried to pass intelligence to the aggressor right from his office. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports. 

Details 

Reportedly, on the instructions of the occupiers, the official collected information about the deployment points and places of residence of Ukrainian servicemen in the region.

The enemy was most interested in intelligence about the SBU and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The defendant also tried to find out the addresses of Ukrainian drones that were being sent to the front line.

According to available data, the occupiers planned to use this information to prepare missile strikes, as well as possible sabotage and terrorist attacks. 

Law enforcement officers detained official  red-handed when he tried to pass intelligence to the aggressor right from his office.

According to the investigation, the defendant came to the attention of the FSB during his studies in the 90s at the Bauman Moscow Technical University.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, an FSB officer contacted him and engaged the official in reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine. They communicated through anonymous chats in messengers.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is currently in custody. The offender faces life imprisonment.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

