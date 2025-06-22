$41.690.00
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
06:14 PM • 13144 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 33780 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 93874 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 74856 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 110192 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 207692 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 176951 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 91323 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95355 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88373 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Kherson hit: water supply facility damaged, water supply disruptions possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

Kherson came under shelling, as a result of which the city's water supply facility was damaged. Possible water supply disruptions in some areas, utility workers are working on restoration.

Kherson hit: water supply facility damaged, water supply disruptions possible

As a result of the shelling of Kherson, an object that provides water supply to the city was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, during the restoration work, interruptions or reduced water supply pressure are possible in parts of the Dniprovskyi, Korabelnyi, and Tsentralnyi districts.

Possible water supply according to the schedule - I will inform about this separately

- Shanko wrote.

He assured that employees of Kherson's utility services are working on site and doing everything possible to restore water supply as quickly as possible.

Recall

On the night of June 21, Kherson was attacked - the Russian army shelled the Central district of the city. As a result of the "arrivals", apartment buildings were damaged. Balconies, walls, roofs were disfigured inside the residences, and windows were shattered.

Shells hit several apartments. An 85-year-old woman was in one of them. She was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.

In Kherson, 14 people have already been injured in one district due to Russian drone attacks this morning17.06.25, 12:56 • 2610 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kherson
