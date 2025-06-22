Kherson hit: water supply facility damaged, water supply disruptions possible

As a result of the shelling of Kherson, an object that provides water supply to the city was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, during the restoration work, interruptions or reduced water supply pressure are possible in parts of the Dniprovskyi, Korabelnyi, and Tsentralnyi districts.

Possible water supply according to the schedule - I will inform about this separately - Shanko wrote.

He assured that employees of Kherson's utility services are working on site and doing everything possible to restore water supply as quickly as possible.

Recall

On the night of June 21, Kherson was attacked - the Russian army shelled the Central district of the city. As a result of the "arrivals", apartment buildings were damaged. Balconies, walls, roofs were disfigured inside the residences, and windows were shattered.

Shells hit several apartments. An 85-year-old woman was in one of them. She was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.

In Kherson, 14 people have already been injured in one district due to Russian drone attacks this morning