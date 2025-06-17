In Kherson, 14 people have already been injured in one district due to Russian drone attacks this morning
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of enemy drone attacks in the Dnipro district of Kherson, at least 14 people have been injured. Earlier it was reported about 11 victims.
As a result of Russian troops' drone attacks in the Dnipro district of Kherson, at least 14 people have been injured this morning, according to Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"Due to a change in drone tactics, the Russians are massively attacking the Dnipro district of Kherson. (...) At least 14 people are currently known to be injured," Shanko said in a video on Telegram.
Addition
Earlier, it was known about 11 victims in this district of Kherson due to enemy drone attacks.
