Kharkiv was loud amid air raid alert

It is noisy in Kharkiv amid air raid alert, the mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"It was loud in Kharkiv. Be careful!" - said the mayor of the city.

"Kharkiv and the district: stay in shelters!" the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote in Telegram.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv garrison and Kharkiv defense forces, Serhiy "Marcel" Melnyk, and the AFU reported in Telegram about the launch of enemy guided aerial bombs by tactical aircraft in Kharkiv region.