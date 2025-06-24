Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: several explosions heard in the city

Kharkiv came under a massive attack by enemy drones on the night of Tuesday, June 24. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

According to him, Kharkiv was attacked by an enemy UAV, an explosion occurred in the city.

According to preliminary information, there may still be drones in the air - be careful! - Terekhov warned.

Later, he reported another explosion in Kharkiv and noted that the attack by enemy drones on the city from the air continues.

Preliminary, one of the hits occurred in the private sector, near a hospital in the Nemyshlya district - windows were blown out in nearby buildings. No information on casualties has been received yet - wrote the mayor of Kharkiv.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov confirmed this information.

An explosion was heard in some districts of Kharkiv. An enemy drone is detected over the city. Stay in shelters - Syniehubov wrote.

He clarified that, preliminary, an "arrival" of enemy UAVs was recorded in the Nemyshlya district of Kharkiv.

Recall

On the night of June 20, Kharkiv and its suburbs were attacked by Russian troops with drones, causing fires. 4 people were injured, including two minors.

