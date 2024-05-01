Kharkiv shelling damaged 13 private houses - Terekhov

In the morning, the Russians launched 2 KABs at Kharkiv. 13 private houses were damaged, fortunately there were no civilian casualties. This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov during a telethon, UNN reports .

Russians hit a suburb of Kharkiv, 13 private houses were damaged, fortunately, no one was injured. It was 2 KABs that arrived in the morning. The first one hit a forest belt, and the second one hit residential buildings, and there is destruction - said Terekhov.

He noted that public utilities are now working on the ground to repair all the damage that the Russians have done.

Recall

In Kharkiv, the latest attack by Russian troops damaged civilian infrastructure in the Kyivskyi districtand there were three enemy UAV strikes between the villages of Liptsi and Vesele in the region