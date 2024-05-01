Kharkiv shelling damaged 13 private houses - Terekhov

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93695 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109683 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152415 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156231 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252302 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174574 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165767 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226926 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40711 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75180 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43339 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 36011 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68627 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252302 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226926 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212889 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238590 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225300 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93695 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68627 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75180 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113319 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114199 views
Kharkiv shelling damaged 13 private houses - Terekhov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35716 views

Russians shelled a suburb of Kharkiv, damaging 13 private houses, but there were no civilian casualties.

In the morning, the Russians launched 2 KABs at Kharkiv. 13 private houses were damaged, fortunately there were no civilian casualties. This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov during a telethon, UNN reports .

Russians hit a suburb of Kharkiv, 13 private houses were damaged, fortunately, no one was injured. It was 2 KABs that arrived in the morning. The first one hit a forest belt, and the second one hit residential buildings, and there is destruction

 - said Terekhov. 

He noted that public utilities are now working on the ground to repair all the damage that the Russians have done.

Recall

In Kharkiv, the latest attack by Russian troops damaged civilian infrastructure in the Kyivskyi districtand there were three enemy UAV strikes between the villages of Liptsi and Vesele in the region 

Iryna Kolesnik

War
ihor-terekhovIhor Terekhov
kharkivKharkiv

