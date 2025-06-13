Kharkiv region: Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding positions in Dvorichna, fighting continues in the village

Spokesman of the OSWV "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov denied the statements of Russian propagandists about the alleged capture of the village of Dvorichna in Kharkiv region. Ukrainian military are holding positions in the village. This was reported by Tregubov on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.

Active fighting is taking place in Dvorichna, our military is trying to hold positions in the city, despite constant enemy attacks - Tregubov said.

He added that according to the latest data, the Armed Forces retain their positions in Dvorichna.

According to the latest data we had - the positions in the city were preserved - added Tregubov.

Supplement

Speaker of the Operational and Tactical Group "Kharkiv" Pavlo Shamshin reported that the situation in the Dvorichna area remains difficult. The Russians are making every effort to expand the bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River. Also, Vovchansk remains one of the main goals of the Russian Federation.

In April, the spokesman of the OSWV "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov reported that Russian occupiers are trying to put pressure on Kupyansk in Kharkiv region from three sides, including from the north.