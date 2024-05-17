Kharkiv is under enemy attack: 3 killed and 29 wounded, response efforts underway

In Kharkiv, rescuers are eliminating the consequences of an enemy strike, there are dead and injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the afternoon of May 17, the enemy struck the city of Kharkiv again with the help of aircraft, resulting in a large-scale fire.

According to preliminary data, 3 people were killed and 29 others were injured. However, two men were rescued.

Rescue services are still working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

