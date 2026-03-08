Kansas City Airport in the US was urgently evacuated due to a security threat

On Sunday afternoon, Kansas City International Airport was the scene of a large-scale evacuation due to reports of a potential threat. The entire terminal was cleared of passengers and staff, and FBI agents and local law enforcement joined the investigation of the incident. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Airport spokesman Jackson Overstreet confirmed that flights that managed to land after the evacuation remain blocked on the taxiways.

Course of evacuation and work of special services

The first reports of danger were received at 11:15 a.m. local time. According to eyewitnesses, police units quickly surrounded the terminal, after which passengers were ordered to immediately leave the building. A group of approximately 2,000 people was led directly to the runway to ensure a safe distance from the airport premises.

The FBI is aware of the incident, and our personnel are working with airport and law enforcement officials to determine the credibility of the threat. – said FBI spokesman Dixon Land in an official comment.

Situation for passengers and air traffic

Currently, the airport is operating in emergency mode, and departures and arrivals have been suspended until all terminal premises have been checked. Passengers who were preparing to board found themselves in an open-air waiting area under the supervision of special forces.

Kansas City authorities urge citizens to follow updates and avoid traveling to the airport until the threat is officially lifted.

