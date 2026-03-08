$43.810.0050.900.00
07:46 PM
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
02:42 PM • 15580 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 40999 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 26899 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 26588 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 25466 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 36360 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 79185 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 43797 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 43915 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Kansas City Airport in the US was urgently evacuated due to a security threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1678 views

At Kansas City Airport, 2,000 people were evacuated to the runway due to a security alert. The FBI is investigating the threat, and all flights are currently suspended.

Kansas City Airport in the US was urgently evacuated due to a security threat

On Sunday afternoon, Kansas City International Airport was the scene of a large-scale evacuation due to reports of a potential threat. The entire terminal was cleared of passengers and staff, and FBI agents and local law enforcement joined the investigation of the incident. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Airport spokesman Jackson Overstreet confirmed that flights that managed to land after the evacuation remain blocked on the taxiways.

Course of evacuation and work of special services

The first reports of danger were received at 11:15 a.m. local time. According to eyewitnesses, police units quickly surrounded the terminal, after which passengers were ordered to immediately leave the building. A group of approximately 2,000 people was led directly to the runway to ensure a safe distance from the airport premises.

The FBI is aware of the incident, and our personnel are working with airport and law enforcement officials to determine the credibility of the threat.

– said FBI spokesman Dixon Land in an official comment.

Situation for passengers and air traffic

Currently, the airport is operating in emergency mode, and departures and arrivals have been suspended until all terminal premises have been checked. Passengers who were preparing to board found themselves in an open-air waiting area under the supervision of special forces.

Kansas City authorities urge citizens to follow updates and avoid traveling to the airport until the threat is officially lifted.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Associated Press
United States