Jumping on cars and breaking glass with his feet: law enforcement officers detained the offender in the capital

Metropolitan patrol officers detained a man in the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv who broke the glass of parked cars and fled in an unknown direction. The man's actions were classified as hooliganism. This is reported by the Patrol Police of Kyiv, reports UNN.

Yesterday, we received a report about a suspicious man who broke the glass of parked cars in the Desnyanskyi district and fled in an unknown direction. Patrol officers quickly learned from passers-by what the perpetrator looked like and began searching. After examining the surrounding areas, the inspectors found a man matching the description of eyewitnesses. The townspeople showed obvious signs of intoxication and behaved aggressively. So we detained the suspected offender and called investigators to the scene - the message says.

Information about the man's actions has been entered into the ERDR under Part 1 of Art. 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Addition

Metropolitan Telegram channels circulated a video showing a man in Kyiv's Troeshchyna jumping on the hood of a car parked near the entrance and breaking the windshield with his foot.

Reminder

Employees of the investigative department of the Kyiv region police reported the suspicion to the driver for causing an accident that killed a 10-year-old girl.