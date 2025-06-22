Journalist Yesypenko released after more than four years of imprisonment in Crimea

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
04:24 PM • 16706 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 45957 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 47967 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 68453 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 166897 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 132016 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 245643 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 128227 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 139533 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 306525 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.8m/s
72%
745mm
Popular news
Europe concerned about US troop withdrawal from region ahead of NATO summit - BloombergJune 22, 10:33 AM • 10186 views
Fake Wedding at Disneyland Paris: Briton Arrested for Attempting to 'Marry' 9-Year-Old Ukrainian GirlJune 22, 12:44 PM • 38271 views
The Iranian Parliament has voted to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil passesJune 22, 01:42 PM • 131933 views
Reznikov: while US cuts aid to Ukraine, partners in Europe "finally woke up"June 22, 01:57 PM • 11980 views
Chernyshov at home: Minister of National Unity of Ukraine announced his return03:39 PM • 31284 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 245643 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 306525 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 259450 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 190085 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 239137 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Anthony Albanese
Oleksii Reznikov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 66126 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 166897 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 69958 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 73340 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 79457 views
Actual
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Financial Times
The New York Times
Cruise missile
Shahed-136

Journalist Yesypenko released after more than four years of imprisonment in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

Vladyslav Yesypenko, a journalist for "Crimea.Realities", was released on June 20 from Russian imprisonment in Crimea, where he spent over four years. Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced his release, emphasizing Russia's "fabricated charges."

Journalist Yesypenko released after more than four years of imprisonment in Crimea

After more than four years of Russian imprisonment, Vladyslav Yesypenko, a journalist for Krym.Realii (a project of the Ukrainian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty), was released on June 20 and left Russian-occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OPU) Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Good news. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko has been released from prison in Crimea. He had been imprisoned for over four years on fabricated Russian charges.

- reads the post of the Head of the OPU.

"In October 2024, Vladyslav's wife, Kateryna Yesypenko, spoke at the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of the Peace Formula in Montreal. At that time, she recounted details of her husband's captivity and, in general, she did a lot for his release," added Andriy Yermak.

Russia illegally imprisoned 16 journalists from occupied Crimea06.06.24, 16:56 • 21014 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Radio Liberty
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Crimea
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9