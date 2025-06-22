Journalist Yesypenko released after more than four years of imprisonment in Crimea

After more than four years of Russian imprisonment, Vladyslav Yesypenko, a journalist for Krym.Realii (a project of the Ukrainian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty), was released on June 20 and left Russian-occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OPU) Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Good news. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko has been released from prison in Crimea. He had been imprisoned for over four years on fabricated Russian charges. - reads the post of the Head of the OPU.

"In October 2024, Vladyslav's wife, Kateryna Yesypenko, spoke at the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of the Peace Formula in Montreal. At that time, she recounted details of her husband's captivity and, in general, she did a lot for his release," added Andriy Yermak.

Russia illegally imprisoned 16 journalists from occupied Crimea