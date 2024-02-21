Japan's PM to call on G7 for unity amid 'aid fatigue' in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93656 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109666 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152397 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156216 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252295 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174574 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165767 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148396 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226920 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40663 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75120 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43286 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35950 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68566 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252295 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226920 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212885 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238586 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225296 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93656 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68566 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75120 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113319 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114199 views
Japan's PM to call on G7 for unity amid 'aid fatigue' in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124695 views

Japan's Prime Minister will call for further G7 unity and support for Ukraine amid concerns about "aid fatigue" in the West during an online summit on February 24.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to call for unity at an online summit with Group of Seven (G7) leaders on February 24 amid "aid fatigue" in the West. This was reported by the NHK TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the prime minister is also expected to reiterate Japan's position on the need to maintain anti-Russian sanctions and continue to support Kyiv.

The press service of the Italian government, which is this year's G7 chair, announced plans to hold an online summit of the informal grouping on February 24. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend. A joint statement is planned to be issued following the meeting.

The G7 face-to-face summit under the Italian presidency will be held in June in Puglia (a region in southern Italy).

Shmyhal: Japanese Parliament is united in support of Ukraine and supports Ukrainians fighting against russian aggression20.02.24, 16:56 • 21903 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
g7G7
fumio-kishidaFumio Kishida
japanJapan
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

