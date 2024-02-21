Japan's PM to call on G7 for unity amid 'aid fatigue' in Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to call for unity at an online summit with Group of Seven (G7) leaders on February 24 amid "aid fatigue" in the West. This was reported by the NHK TV channel, UNN reports.

According to him, the prime minister is also expected to reiterate Japan's position on the need to maintain anti-Russian sanctions and continue to support Kyiv.

The press service of the Italian government, which is this year's G7 chair, announced plans to hold an online summit of the informal grouping on February 24. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend. A joint statement is planned to be issued following the meeting.

The G7 face-to-face summit under the Italian presidency will be held in June in Puglia (a region in southern Italy).

