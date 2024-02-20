Shmyhal: Japanese Parliament is united in support of Ukraine and supports Ukrainians fighting against russian aggression

The Japanese Parliament is united in supporting Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal following a meeting with the Japan-Ukraine Interparliamentary Friendship Group, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that the meeting, which took place on February 19 in Tokyo, was attended by representatives of almost all groups of the Japanese parliament. The Prime Minister noted that the meeting was held on the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the russian occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Today, heavy fighting is taking place in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine is fighting. I am grateful for the financial assistance, humanitarian initiatives, and the transfer of non-lethal defense equipment that helps save lives at the front - He said.

The Prime Minister said that an important issue that both countries are paying attention to is strengthening cooperation in the recovery.

The Prime Minister thanked the representatives of the Japanese legislature and the entire Japanese people for their high level of support and assistance.

