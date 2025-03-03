Japanese Prime Minister comments on the Trump-Zelensky dispute
Kyiv • UNN
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba commented on the emotional discussion between the leaders of the United States and Ukraine. He called for a diplomatic solution to conflicts and emphasized the importance of mutual understanding between the countries.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that the discussion between the US and Ukrainian presidents had become emotional and did not contribute to peace. He emphasized the importance of diplomacy, patience and compassion in resolving conflicts. This was reported by NHK, according to UNN.
Details
Isiba emphasized that diplomacy should be the main tool for resolving conflicts, not armed rhetoric or emotional arguments. In his view, it is important to use patience and understanding to find a common path to peace that is in the interest of all parties involved.
The Japanese prime minister also noted that, in his view, both Trump and Zelenskyy share a common goal of achieving peace as soon as possible. He expressed hope that their cooperation would be built on the basis of mutual understanding and diplomatic efforts, rather than on growing disputes.
Ishida added that Japan, as a member of the G7, will do its utmost to help maintain stability and peace in international relations. He emphasized the importance of avoiding deepening differences between the United States and Ukraine, as well as between the G7 countries, in order to avoid upsetting the balance and preventing further escalation of tensions on a global scale.
