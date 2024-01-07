Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa arrives in Kyiv - media

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has arrived in Kyiv. The photo of the diplomat walking through the Kyiv railway station was published by Kyodo News, UNN reports .

Details

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa arrived in Kyiv on Sunday morning. Her visit to Ukraine has not been officially announced. However, according to a Japanese newspaper, the head of Japanese diplomacy came to Ukraine to show support for Ukraine in the war against the invading Russian Federation.

Kyodo News, citing his country's diplomatic agency, also reported that Kamikawa plans to hold talks with Ukrainian officials, including his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, during his visit to Kyiv.

In her speeches, Yoko Kamikawa will emphasize the importance of maintaining an international order based on the rule of law in terms of preventing any attempts to change the status quo by force, Kyodo News quoted the Japanese Foreign Ministry as saying.

It is noted that her visit comes on the eve of a conference to be held in Tokyo on February 19. At the announced meeting, representatives from different countries supporting Ukraine will discuss the restoration of our country, which suffered large-scale destruction after the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Optional

This is not the first visit of Japanese politicians to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war. In March, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise trip to Ukraine. Kamikawa's predecessor, Yoshimasa Hayashi, visited Ukraine in September.