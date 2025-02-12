Japan asks the US to exempt it from duties on steel and aluminum

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Japan asks the US to exempt it from duties on steel and aluminum

Japan asks the US to exempt it from duties on steel and aluminum

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27770 views

The Japanese government has asked the United States to exempt Japanese companies from the new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum. In 2024, Japan exported more than 480 billion yen worth of steel and non-ferrous metals to the United States.

The Japanese government has asked US President Donald Trump to exclude Japanese companies from the new steel and aluminum tariffs. As you know, the 25% duty will come into effect on March 12. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Trade Minister Yoji Muto told reporters that the request was made on Wednesday, February 12. He added that the government will carefully study the impact of the US tariff measures on Japanese companies and take the necessary measures.

For their part, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi also stated Tokyo's vigilance on this issue at separate press conferences.

The publication reminds that in 2018, Trump imposed duties on steel and aluminum from his largest trading partners, including the EU and Japan, citing national security risks. However, later, under Joe Biden, the US and Japan reached a truce that allowed most steel shipments from the Asian country to go duty-free.

The publication also writes that in 2024, Japan exported 1.1 million tons of steel to the United States worth 303 billion yen and 74,565 tons of non-ferrous metals worth 179 billion yen, including aluminum. They accounted for 1.4% and 0.8% of total exports to the United States, respectively.

Recall

The US President signed an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports starting March 4. Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and South Korea will be most affected, but Australia may be granted exemptions.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States

