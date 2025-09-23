It's too early to answer this question: Trump on US security guarantees for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The US President stated that it is too early to talk about US security guarantees for Ukraine, but plans to discuss it with the President of Ukraine. Zelenskyy seeks to convince the US administration to join the security guarantee system.
US President Donald Trump said it was too early to talk about security guarantees for Ukraine from the US, but he would discuss it with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump said this during a meeting with Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
Details
We will talk about it, I hope we will be able to talk about it. It's too early to answer that question now.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, will try to convince the US administration to join the security guarantee system supported by Ukraine and its European allies.