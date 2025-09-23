It's too early to answer this question: Trump on US security guarantees for Ukraine

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
05:44 PM • 948 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 9412 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 26066 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 20458 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 49361 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 39588 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 37417 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 50149 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 49983 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 45454 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.3m/s
63%
752mm
Popular news
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 39407 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - PoliticoSeptember 23, 09:15 AM • 18546 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhotoSeptember 23, 10:03 AM • 22760 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 21896 views
Ukraine to create Space Forces by the end of 2025 - Cabinet of Ministers12:30 PM • 15224 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 26057 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 21966 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 39493 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 42552 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 49357 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Mette Frederiksen
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 10620 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 75890 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 37604 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 52861 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 104489 views
Actual
Google Play
YouTube
The Guardian
The New York Times
E-6 Mercury

It's too early to answer this question: Trump on US security guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

The US President stated that it is too early to talk about US security guarantees for Ukraine, but plans to discuss it with the President of Ukraine. Zelenskyy seeks to convince the US administration to join the security guarantee system.

It's too early to answer this question: Trump on US security guarantees for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said it was too early to talk about security guarantees for Ukraine from the US, but he would discuss it with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump said this during a meeting with Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

We will talk about it, I hope we will be able to talk about it. It's too early to answer that question now.

- said Trump.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, will try to convince the US administration to join the security guarantee system supported by Ukraine and its European allies.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine