It's "loud" in Kharkiv: the occupiers strike
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Officials urged residents to be careful.
Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, UNN reports, citing Telegram monitoring channels and Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.
"It's loud in the city!!! Be careful!" - Terekhov said.
The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, added that the enemy is striking and urged residents of the city and district to be careful.
"Kharkiv and the region: be careful. The occupiers are striking!" said the head of the RMA.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of launches of the GAB by enemy tactical aircraft in Kharkiv region.
"GAB in the direction of Kharkiv!" the Air Force added.