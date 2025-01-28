Italy extends military aid to Ukraine: how parliament voted

Italy's parliament has supported the extension of military aid deliveries to Ukraine, reports UNN citing ANSA.

Details

The lower house of the Italian parliament has finally approved a resolution that authorizes the extension of arms deliveries to Kiev until December 31, 2025.

The measure, already approved by the Senate, passed with 192 votes in favor and 41 against.

The opposition was divided: the Pd, Iv and Azione parties voted in favor, the M5 and Avs parties voted against.

