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Italy considers returning to nuclear energy after decades of ban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Giorgia Meloni's government is exploring the possibility of building reactors to lower electricity prices. The authorities are already consulting with international partners and experts.

Italy considers returning to nuclear energy after decades of ban
Caorso Nuclear Power Plant

The Italian government is exploring the possibility of resuming nuclear energy almost 40 years after the closure of its last reactor. The initiative is actively promoted by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who considers nuclear energy one of the ways to reduce high electricity prices. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, the government is consulting with international partners and experts on possible technologies and models for the industry's development. Italian officials have already visited Canada to study new nuclear technologies and have also held talks with France, the United States, and South Korea.

Bet on energy independence

Italy is heavily dependent on imported natural gas, which makes it vulnerable to fluctuations in global prices. After the 2022 energy crisis and the current instability in the Middle East, the issue of diversifying energy sources has become even more urgent for the country.

US to allocate $9 billion for Armenia's nuclear energy development to reduce its dependence on Russia10.02.26, 03:41 • 4670 views

Last year, the government already approved a new legal framework that paves the way for the development of a national nuclear energy strategy by 2027. Energy companies also created the research structure Nuclitalia to assess the economic feasibility of new nuclear projects.

Main challenges for the nuclear program

Despite the government's interest, the return of nuclear energy may face political and economic difficulties. Italy has twice supported a ban on nuclear energy in referendums, and the construction of reactors requires significant investment and years of preparation.

In addition, the government will have to address issues of safety, nuclear waste management, and possible resistance from local communities, especially in earthquake-prone regions.

US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in years05.03.26, 01:53 • 19701 view

Stepan Haftko

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