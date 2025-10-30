It will get warmer in Ukraine: what the weather will be like on October 30

On Thursday, October 30, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, atmospheric pressure will increase in Ukraine, and a high-pressure field will form precipitation-free weather, only in the far west of the country in the afternoon an atmospheric front will cause light rain.

The wind will be predominantly southerly, moving at a speed of 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in some western regions during the day. As for the temperature, in most regions of the country it will be 11-16° during the day, up to 18° in the south; in the Carpathians, the thermometers will reach 4-9° Celsius during the day. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Thursday, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be 13-15°.

