Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 11859 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 21701 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 17327 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 17473 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 18072 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 25816 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 18205 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 21468 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 35509 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 25138 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
It will get warmer in Ukraine: weather forecast for February 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

On February 12, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will rise, in Zakarpattia and the south of the country up to +8°, in Crimea up to +12°.

It will get warmer in Ukraine: weather forecast for February 12

On Thursday, February 12, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, on February 12, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by a low-pressure field from a cyclone over Western Europe and warm air from southern directions. The pressure will continue to drop intensely.

In the western and northern regions, we expect light rain in places, ... in the rest of the territory we do not expect precipitation. The temperature will noticeably increase: during the day - to a slight plus, the warmest is expected in Transcarpathia and the south of the country (3-8°), especially in Crimea - up to 12° heat

- the report says.

It is indicated that in the western and northern regions there will be light rain in places, in the rest of the territory without precipitation. On the roads, except for the south, there will be ice in places.

Wind is southerly, 7-12 m/s, in the Carpathians during the day in places gusts of 15-20 m/s. Daytime temperature 0-5° heat, in Transcarpathia and the south of the country 3-8°, in Crimea up to 12° heat; in the eastern regions during the day about 0°

- predict the Hydrometeorological Center.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature +1°...+3°.

On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-1508.02.26, 15:58 • 44577 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine