It will get warmer in Ukraine: weather forecast for February 12

On Thursday, February 12, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

According to forecasters, on February 12, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by a low-pressure field from a cyclone over Western Europe and warm air from southern directions. The pressure will continue to drop intensely.

In the western and northern regions, we expect light rain in places, ... in the rest of the territory we do not expect precipitation. The temperature will noticeably increase: during the day - to a slight plus, the warmest is expected in Transcarpathia and the south of the country (3-8°), especially in Crimea - up to 12° heat - the report says.

It is indicated that in the western and northern regions there will be light rain in places, in the rest of the territory without precipitation. On the roads, except for the south, there will be ice in places.

Wind is southerly, 7-12 m/s, in the Carpathians during the day in places gusts of 15-20 m/s. Daytime temperature 0-5° heat, in Transcarpathia and the south of the country 3-8°, in Crimea up to 12° heat; in the eastern regions during the day about 0° - predict the Hydrometeorological Center.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature +1°...+3°.

