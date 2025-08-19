"It takes two to tango": Trump on the difficulties of dialogue with Putin and Zelensky - The Guardian

$41.260.08
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 10237 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 12164 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 13898 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 15569 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 17477 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 67030 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 56967 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 71949 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 90696 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Donald Trump stated the difficulties in negotiations with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. He noted that success requires interaction from both sides and expressed a desire to end the war.

US President Donald Trump spoke about the difficulties of negotiations with Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Trump said that in this case, "it takes two to tango."

I told Putin that we would arrange a meeting with President Zelenskyy, and you would meet with him, and after that meeting, if everything works out, well, I will take the lead and we will finish everything. They must have some kind of relationship. Otherwise, we are just wasting a lot of time. I don't want to do that 

- he said.

The US President also added that he "just wants to end this war."

If I can save 7,000 people a week from dying, I want to try to get to heaven, if possible

- Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said he did not call Vladimir Putin in front of European leaders so as "not to show disrespect" to the Russian dictator.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
The Guardian
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine