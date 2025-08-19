"It takes two to tango": Trump on the difficulties of dialogue with Putin and Zelensky - The Guardian
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated the difficulties in negotiations with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. He noted that success requires interaction from both sides and expressed a desire to end the war.
US President Donald Trump spoke about the difficulties of negotiations with Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.
Details
Trump said that in this case, "it takes two to tango."
I told Putin that we would arrange a meeting with President Zelenskyy, and you would meet with him, and after that meeting, if everything works out, well, I will take the lead and we will finish everything. They must have some kind of relationship. Otherwise, we are just wasting a lot of time. I don't want to do that
The US President also added that he "just wants to end this war."
If I can save 7,000 people a week from dying, I want to try to get to heaven, if possible
Recall
US President Donald Trump said he did not call Vladimir Putin in front of European leaders so as "not to show disrespect" to the Russian dictator.