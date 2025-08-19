"It takes two to tango": Trump on the difficulties of dialogue with Putin and Zelensky - The Guardian

US President Donald Trump spoke about the difficulties of negotiations with Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Trump said that in this case, "it takes two to tango."

I told Putin that we would arrange a meeting with President Zelenskyy, and you would meet with him, and after that meeting, if everything works out, well, I will take the lead and we will finish everything. They must have some kind of relationship. Otherwise, we are just wasting a lot of time. I don't want to do that - he said.

The US President also added that he "just wants to end this war."

If I can save 7,000 people a week from dying, I want to try to get to heaven, if possible - Trump said.

