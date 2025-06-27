It is important for Latvia and the region that the focus is not shifted from Ukraine - Prime Minister

It is important for Latvia and the region not to shift focus from Ukraine, Prime Minister Evika Siliņa told journalists upon arrival in the Belgian capital for a meeting of European Union (EU) countries, held in Brussels, and their heads. This is reported by Delfi, writes UNN.

Details

She emphasized that Latvia's position on sanctions against Russia has always been firm, and the country seeks to have the 18th package of EU sanctions against the aggressor state adopted as well. In particular, it is important for Latvia that vessels used for the activities of the so-called Russian "shadow fleet" fall under sanctions, and that frozen Russian financial assets remain blocked.

It is very important for our region and for Latvia that attention does not shift from Ukraine. - the Prime Minister emphasized.

She also wrote about this on Thursday on the "X" platform. Siliņa noted that in the war unleashed by Russia, Ukraine is defending not only its freedom, but also our security and common values. "It is important for me that we in Europe are united and provide real support to Ukraine. It is necessary to clearly give Russia to understand that the pressure will not weaken until a just and lasting peace is achieved," Siliņa said.

In addition, she specifically emphasized that strengthening the eastern border is one of her priorities in negotiations with European leaders in Brussels. Latvia, together with Estonia, Lithuania, and Poland, has already prepared a joint letter to address security issues at the external borders.

Recall

European Union leaders did not reach an agreement on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Slovakia opposed it, which led to a postponement of discussions.