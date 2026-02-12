It is better not to conclude any agreement at all than to force one's people to accept a bad one - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prefers not to conclude any agreement with Russia at all rather than forcing Ukrainians to accept a bad deal. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with The Atlantic, reports UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, some members of Zelenskyy's inner circle are concerned that his window for striking a deal is closing, and that Ukraine will suffer years of continuous fighting if an end to the war is not reached this spring.

At the same time, the publication notes that Zelenskyy said that "he would rather not make any deal at all than force his people to accept a bad one."

"Even after four years of intense war, he says he is ready to continue fighting if it is necessary to ensure a decent and lasting peace. Ukraine will not lose," the President said.

He emphasized that he would not agree to a deal on humiliating terms.

There are no firm answers from Russia regarding next week's meeting yet - Zelenskyy

Recall

The fourth round of negotiations is scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday, Zelenskyy told Bloomberg, although it is unclear whether Russia will agree to talks in the US. On the agenda is a US proposal to create a free economic zone as a buffer in the eastern Donbas region, an option that, according to the Ukrainian leader, both sides of the conflict are skeptical of, the publication writes.