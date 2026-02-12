$43.030.06
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 15332 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 19625 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 22932 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28459 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74282 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
It is better not to conclude any agreement at all than to force one's people to accept a bad one - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

President Zelenskyy stated that he would not conclude any agreement with the Russian Federation if it were bad for Ukraine. He is ready to continue the fight to ensure a dignified and lasting peace.

It is better not to conclude any agreement at all than to force one's people to accept a bad one - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prefers not to conclude any agreement with Russia at all rather than forcing Ukrainians to accept a bad deal. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with The Atlantic, reports UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, some members of Zelenskyy's inner circle are concerned that his window for striking a deal is closing, and that Ukraine will suffer years of continuous fighting if an end to the war is not reached this spring.

At the same time, the publication notes that Zelenskyy said that "he would rather not make any deal at all than force his people to accept a bad one."

"Even after four years of intense war, he says he is ready to continue fighting if it is necessary to ensure a decent and lasting peace. Ukraine will not lose," the President said.

He emphasized that he would not agree to a deal on humiliating terms.

There are no firm answers from Russia regarding next week's meeting yet - Zelenskyy12.02.26, 21:16 • 642 views

Recall

The fourth round of negotiations is scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday, Zelenskyy told Bloomberg, although it is unclear whether Russia will agree to talks in the US. On the agenda is a US proposal to create a free economic zone as a buffer in the eastern Donbas region, an option that, according to the Ukrainian leader, both sides of the conflict are skeptical of, the publication writes.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine