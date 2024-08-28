It is almost impossible to bring humanitarian aid to Toretsk, all access roads are under fire

About 2,000 people are left in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast. It is almost impossible to bring humanitarian aid to the city because all access roads are being shot at. Every day the enemy tries to get through with sabotage groups, but the Defense Forces drive them out of the city. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

About 2 thousand people are left in Toretsk now. Every day the enemy tries to get through with sabotage groups, but our Defense Forces drive them out of the city. It is almost impossible to bring humanitarian aid to Toretsk because all access roads are being shot at with all available weapons ,” Filashkin said.

He noted that they deliver humanitarian aid only at night, if the security situation allows.

Addendum

The General Staff reported that 23 battles took place in the Toretsk sector , in particular near Nelipivka, Toretsk and New York.